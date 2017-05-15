CEE MARKETS-Stocks, currencies extend gains ahead of GDP data

* Stock indices at multi-year high before profit-taking * Strong Q1 GDP data expected, corporate earnings healthy * Forint, Czech crown touch 5-week highs By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 15 Central European stocks touched multi-year highs on Monday on expectations that first-quarter regional economic output data due on Tuesday will show robust growth, though profit-taking later caused shares to retreat. Budapest's main stock index rose to nine-year highs, extending gains from a record high close on Friday. Profit-taking set in just after 0800 GMT. The index was up 0.2 percent. Solid first-quarter earnings reported by the region's banks and other sectors are helping optimistic mood. Hungarian lender OTP, Central Europe's biggest independent bank, announced a bigger-then-expected profit rise last week. This helped the stock reach two-month highs though it gave up some of its gains on Monday. The forint and the Czech crown hit 5-week highs against the euro, with the Hungarian currency trading on the firmer side of its key 310 line. "After an initial (downwards) correction, OTP and (oil group) MOL can lead the rise further," Equilor brokerage chief analyst Monika Kiss said in a note. Hungary is expected to report 3.35 percent annual economic growth for the first quarter on Tuesday, Poland and Romania around 4 percent rise, and according to analysts' estimate Czech growth picked up to above 2 percent. Prague's main stock index touched a 21-month high. State-owned gaz producer Romgaz shares firmed 1.25 percent after it said will start production in 2019 at a newly discovered gas field, its biggest find in three decades. The leu lagged behind a firming of other regional units. Investors have been worried that the leftist Romanian government's drive to boost wages and cut taxes could widen the country's budget deficit and lift inflation. Romanian central bank Governor Mugur Isarescu said on Monday that the impact of excess demand in the economy on inflation was not intense. His counterparts in the region have not expressed any concern over inflation, which retreated last month after rising rapidly since 2016. The zloty firmed 0.15 percent against the euro and Warsaw's bluechip stock index rose half a percent. In the past weeks the currency and the index have been hovering near their highest levels since mid-2015. CEE SNAPS AT 1004 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech 26.54 26.58 +0.1 1.73% crown 80 05 2% Hungary 309.5 309.9 +0.1 -0.23 forint 200 650 4% % Polish 4.210 4.217 +0.1 4.59% zloty 5 0 5% Romanian 4.547 4.548 +0.0 -0.26 leu 0 0 2% % Croatian 7.434 7.428 -0.07 1.63% kuna 0 5 % Serbian 123.0 123.2 +0.1 0.25% dinar 400 000 3% Note: calculate previ close 1800 daily d from ous at CET change STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 1018. 1017. +0.0 +10. 07 96 1% 47% Budapest 34293 34435 -0.41 +7.1 .72 .53 % 6% Warsaw 2380. 2368. +0.5 +22. 26 50 0% 19% Bucharest 8422. 8407. +0.1 +18. 57 67 8% 88% Ljubljana 777.1 782.6 -0.71 +8.3 2 8 % 0% Zagreb 1884. 1885. -0.02 -5.52 71 17 % % Belgrade <.BELEX15 723.8 725.9 -0.29 +0.9 > 3 0 % 0% Sofia 655.9 654.9 +0.1 +11. 6 7 5% 86% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.02 0.106 +065 +11b > 8 bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0 0.028 +032 +2bp > bps s 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.819 0 +041 -1bps R> bps Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.973 -0.02 +265 -2bps > 5 bps 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.776 0.005 +309 +0bp > bps s 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.317 0.009 +291 -1bps R> bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.36 0.44 0.54 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.2 0.25 0.33 0.16 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.76 1.77 1.815 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices