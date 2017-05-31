CEE MARKETS-Polish bonds firm as CPI below forecasts again

* Polish CPI, first figure for May from CEE, is below
forecasts
* Low CPI underpins that central bank policy will remain
loose
* Polish bonds firm, zloty steadies
(Recasts with Polish GDP and CPI data)
By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Chmielewski
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, May 31 Poland's 10-year
government bond price hit a 7-month high and the zloty steadied,
after May figures from Central Europe's biggest economy showed
lower than expected inflation in the second month in a row.
Flash figures for May showed that Poland's annual inflation
dropped to 1.9 percent from 2 percent in April, though analysts
had expected a flat rate.
This was the first inflation release for May in the region
where consumer inflation indices often move in tandem.
April's lower-than-expected figures already boosted the
perceptions that most of the region's central banks will not
lift interest rates any time soon despite a pick-up in economic
growth.
Other Polish data earlier on Wednesday confirmed that the
economy expanded by 4 percent in annual terms in the first
quarter.
"We expect the MPC (Polish central bank) to remain
relatively dovish, especially (as the) inflation rate is
expected to stabilize below, but close to 2 percent in
(the)coming months," Erste analyst Katarzyna Rzentarzewska said
in a note after the output figures.
"The key to watch will be labour market developments," she
said.
The zloty was steady at 4.1704 against the euro at
1225 GMT, while the forint, the Czech crown
and the leu firmed 0.1-0.2 percent.
"The data should underscore the ongoing goldilocks status of
the Polish economy with a strong, but not hot economy amidst a
stable inflation rate," said Raiffeisen analyst Stephan Imre
before the figures.
The yield on Poland's 10-year bonds fell 3 basis points to
3.23 percent, narrowing the gap with Hungary's corresponding
yield, which rose 1 basis point to 3.04 percent.
Stock prices were mostly flat or higher in the region, after
profit-taking shaved the past weeks' gains earlier this week.
Poland led the rise. Warsaw's bluechip stock index
firmed 0.7 percent, led by an about 3 percent rise in the stocks
of PKO BP, the country's biggest lender.
CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 1425 CET
OT
CURRENCIES
Latest Previo Daily Change
us
bid close change in
2017
Czech crown 26.428 26.460 +0.12 2.19%
0 5 %
Hungary 307.13 307.74 +0.20 0.55%
forint 00 50 %
Polish zloty 4.1704 4.1712 +0.02 5.60%
%
Romanian leu 4.5665 4.5711 +0.10 -0.69%
%
Croatian kuna 7.4130 7.4183 +0.07 1.92%
%
Serbian dinar 122.42 122.58 +0.13 0.76%
00 00 %
Note: daily calculated previo close 1800
change from us at CET
STOCKS
Latest Previo Daily Change
us
close change in
2017
Prague 1005.1 1006.1 -0.10% +9.07
6 5 %
Budapest 34396. 34321. +0.22 +7.48
11 14 % %
Warsaw 2309.1 2292.2 +0.74 +18.5
7 7 % 5%
Bucharest 8682.6 8688.5 -0.07% +22.5
9 0 5%
Ljubljana 786.54 782.22 +0.55 +9.61
% %
Zagreb 1852.6 1854.0 -0.08% -7.13%
1 8
Belgrade 725.85 719.15 +0.93 +1.18
% %
Sofia 661.89 659.35 +0.39 +12.8
% 7%
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs change
Bund in
Czech spread
Republic
2-year -0.16 0.023 +055b +2bps
ps
5-year -0.155 -0.028 +028b -2bps
ps
10-year 0.686 -0.052 +039b -5bps
ps
Poland
2-year 1.908 -0.036 +262b -4bps
ps
5-year 2.664 -0.047 +310b -4bps
ps
10-year 3.24 -0.041 +295b -4bps
ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
interb
ank
Czech Rep <PR 0.35 0.43 0.49 0
IBOR=>
Hungary <BU 0.19 0.23 0.29 0.15
BOR=>
Poland <WI 1.75 1.764 1.795 1.73
BOR=>
Note: FRA are for ask
quotes prices