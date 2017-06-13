CEE MARKETS-Crown jumps to highest since 2013 on current account surplus

* CEE assets rangebound ahead of Fed meeting
* JP Morgan lifts OTP target price, Budapest stocks at
record high
(Recasts on crown at multi-year high)
By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet
BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, June 13 The Czech crown jumped
to its strongest level against the euro since the central bank
(CNB) removed its currency cap two months ago, supported by
figures showing a surprise current account surplus in April and
a buy recommendation from Citigroup.
Central European markets were generally mixed and rangebound
as investors awaited key signals on global interest rate trends
from the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting on Wednesday.
The crown was trading at 26.142 against the euro
at 1109 GMT, up 0.24 percent from Monday and more than 3 percent
from its former cap at 27, taking it to its highest since the
cap was introduced in late 2013.
Though a firming of the local currency cuts import prices,
CNB data released on Tuesday showed a 14.35 billion crown
($616.01 million) current account surplus in April, against
expectations for a deficit.
Some analysts expect the crown to strengthen further.
Citigroup analysts said in a note that investors should buy
the crown, with a target of 25.25.
While there is some risk that inflation will be lower than
expected in the coming months, a stronger crown is unlikely to
deter the CNB from tightening policy by late in the third
quarter or early in the fourth quarter, they said.
The CNB demonstrated its willingness to tighten conditions,
by doubling the amount of buffer reserves that domestic banks
must put aside from July 2018 because of rapid credit growth.
Elsewhere in the region, the forint gained 0.2
percent against the euro, the zloty firmed by 0.1 percent and
the leu eased by 0.1 percent.
Budapest's main stock index hit a record high on
Tuesday, boosted by a share price rise for OTP Bank
after JP Morgan lifted its target price for the stock.
OTP firmed by about 2.5 percent to a four-month high of
9,180 forints ($33.22) after JP Morgan changed its target to
12,000 forints from 9,860 forints.
"The last time we saw similar value (from JP Morgan) was in
2007," Erste analysts said in a note.
CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 1309 CET
OT
CURRENCIES
Latest Previo Daily Change
us
bid close change in
2017
Czech crown 26.142 26.203 +0.24 3.31%
0 5 %
Hungary 306.87 307.53 +0.22 0.64%
forint 00 00 %
Polish zloty 4.1912 4.1964 +0.12 5.07%
%
Romanian leu 4.5687 4.5623 -0.14% -0.74%
Croatian kuna 7.4125 7.4095 -0.04% 1.92%
Serbian dinar 122.25 122.40 +0.12 0.90%
00 00 %
Note: daily calculated previo close 1800
change from us at CET
STOCKS
Latest Previo Daily Change
us
close change in
2017
Prague 1000.5 1004.4 -0.39% +8.57
5 6 %
Budapest 35556. 35334. +0.63 +11.1
62 48 % 0%
Warsaw 2288.0 2295.0 -0.31% +17.4
1 1 6%
Bucharest 8442.0 8451.2 -0.11% +19.1
7 0 5%
Ljubljana 794.02 797.45 -0.43% +10.6
5%
Zagreb 1847.3 1841.1 +0.34 -7.39%
6 0 %
Belgrade 716.76 723.54 -0.94% -0.09%
Sofia 682.76 681.39 +0.20 +16.4
% 3%
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs change
Bund in
Czech spread
Republic
2-year -0.067 0.043 +065b +4bps
ps
5-year -0.065 0.038 +037b +3bps
ps
10-year 0.833 0.027 +056b +1bps
ps
Poland
2-year 1.885 0 +260b +0bps
ps
5-year 2.592 0 +303b -1bps
ps
10-year 3.168 0.033 +290b +2bps
ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
interb
ank
Czech Rep <PR 0.35 0.43 0.52 0
IBOR=>
Hungary <BU 0.19 0.23 0.28 0.15
BOR=>
Poland <WI 1.754 1.768 1.82 1.73
BOR=>
Note: FRA are for ask
quotes prices