CEE MARKETS-Crown retreats on rate setter comment, Polish shares drop

* Dovish Czech rate setter Tomsik says no hurry for rate
hike
* Czech crown retreats from strongest level for years
* Czech PM's party helm, Romanian PM's job are at risk
* Investors watch Fed guidance rather than local politics
(Adds Czech auction result, fall of Polish shares)
By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet
BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, June 14 The Czech crown
retreated from multi-year highs on Wednesday after Czech central
bank Vice-Governor Vladimir Tomsik said its strength allows the
CNB not to rush into rate hikes.
Central European assets were mostly rangebound as investors
awaited a meeting of the Federal Reserve.
The crown shed less than 0.1 percent against the
euro by 1307 GMT. But trading at 26.149, it was drifting away
from overnight highs at 26.13, its strongest level since the CNB
in April removed a cap of 27 on the currency, and also since
late 2013 when the cap was introduced.
The crown's strengthening, partly fuelled by expectations of
a rebound in inflation and CNB rate hikes, received fresh
impetus on Tuesday through "buy" recommendations from banks
including Citigroup.
But Tomsik, regarded as a dovish rate setter, was quoted by
the newspaper Hospodarske Noviny as saying the crown had got
stronger since the bank's latest outlook, which indicated rates
rising in the second half of 2017.
"(This) means that we do not need to hurry quickly with
raising rates," he said.
Even a delay to the fourth quarter from the third would
retain a gap with markets, which have priced in a hike only for
the second quarter of 2018, Komercni Banka trader Dalimil
Vyskovski said.
He added that Tomsik's comments were "somewhat surprising.
"Market rates now (are) increasingly in a 'conundrum' mode."
An auction of Czech government bonds drew decent demand for
long-dated papers, but little appetite for the zero-coupon
2022-expiry bond.
Investors in the region seek cues from the U.S. Federal
Reserve's guidance over its rate hike cycle.
The Fed is likely to go ahead with another 25-basis-point
rate increase on Wednesday, the fourth hike of a rate increase
cycle that started in December 2015.
The zloty eased to 4.1945 against the euro.
"The tone of the Fed... may create pressure for Polish IRS
rates and bond yields to rise, and the holiday in Poland
tomorrow may strengthen this reaction," BZ BWK analysts said in
a note.
Warsaw's main equities index dropped slightly,
driven by a fall of the shares of Pekao bank and
state-run insurer PZU, after PKO's supervisory board
dismissed its long-serving, respected Chief Executive Officer
Luigi Lovaglio.
PZU and state-controlled fund PFR completed Pekao's takeover
from Italian UniCredit last month.
Elsewhere, Budapest's main index hit another record
high, briefly piercing the 36,000-point psychological level.
CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 1507 CET
OT
CURRENCIES
Latest Previo Daily Change
us
bid close change in
2017
Czech crown 26.149 26.141 -0.03% 3.28%
0 0
Hungary 306.06 306.23 +0.06 0.90%
forint 00 50 %
Polish zloty 4.1925 4.1933 +0.02 5.04%
%
Romanian leu 4.5672 4.5655 -0.04% -0.71%
Croatian kuna 7.4000 7.4105 +0.14 2.10%
%
Serbian dinar 122.08 122.30 +0.18 1.04%
00 00 %
Note: daily calculated previo close 1800
change from us at CET
STOCKS
Latest Previo Daily Change
us
close change in
2017
Prague 1001.6 1001.3 +0.03 +8.68
3 0 % %
Budapest 35929. 35588. +0.96 +12.2
87 70 % 7%
Warsaw 2298.8 2302.4 -0.16% +18.0
1 1 1%
Bucharest 8468.7 8446.2 +0.27 +19.5
2 3 % 3%
Ljubljana 788.60 797.46 -1.11% +9.90
%
Zagreb 1856.4 1854.5 +0.10 -6.94%
5 9 %
Belgrade 719.91 719.93 +0.00 +0.35
% %
Sofia 680.85 681.05 -0.03% +16.1
0%
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs change
Bund in
Czech spread
Republic
2-year -0.048 0 +063b -2bps
ps
5-year -0.096 -0.022 +035b -1bps
ps
10-year 0.856 0.074 +062b +10bp
ps s
Poland
2-year 1.914 0.075 +259b +5bps
ps
5-year 2.566 -0.033 +301b -2bps
ps
10-year 3.129 -0.038 +289b -1bps
ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
interb
ank
Czech Rep <PR 0.34 0.41 0.49 0
IBOR=>
Hungary <BU 0.36 0.23 0.275 0.15
BOR=>
Poland <WI 1.753 1.7625 1.7975 1.73
BOR=>
Note: FRA are for ask
quotes prices