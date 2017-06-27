CEE MARKETS-Leu rallies after Romania names new prime minister

BUDAPEST, June 27 The Romanian leu gained more than 0.2 percent versus the euro on Tuesday, outperforming central European peers, as the nomination of a new prime minister raised hopes of an end of a political crisis. Romania's president named economy minister Mihai Tudose as premier on Monday, clearing the way for a new leftist-led government to be formed by the end of this week. At 0756 GMT, the leu was 0.24 percent stronger, trading at 4.5665 versus the euro, continuing its drift from 4-1/2-year lows approached last week as lawmakers ousted Tudose's predecessor in a no-confidence vote. Other central European currencies were little changed. Analysts said concerns over fiscal loosening and overshooting budget targets would continue to weigh on the leu in the long term. "There is less political uncertainty, so that helps, but there are no reasons for the leu to firm too much going forward," said a currency trader in Bucharest. Shares in Polish state-run refiner PKN Orlen fell 2.35 percent by 0812 GMT, underperforming the wider Warsaw index, after the company said long-serving Chief Financial Officer Slawomir Jedrzejczyk would leave. "The CFO was well regarded by the market. We were expecting negative reaction on this announcement. CFO decision could have been expected after shareholders significantly reduced management board's remuneration," said Beata Szparaga, Deputy Head of Equity Research at Vestor DM. CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 0956 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2017 Czech crown 26.2650 26.2780 +0.05% 2.83% Hungary forint 309.1500 309.2850 +0.04% -0.11% Polish zloty 4.2111 4.2093 -0.04% 4.58% Romanian leu 4.5665 4.5776 +0.24% -0.69% Croatian kuna 7.4080 7.4115 +0.05% 1.99% Serbian dinar 121.2400 121.4200 +0.15% 1.74% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2017 Prague 971.99 971.38 +0.06% +5.47% Budapest 35615.38 35739.11 -0.35% +11.29% Warsaw 2339.96 2337.69 +0.10% +20.13% Bucharest 8184.56 8237.58 -0.64% +15.52% Ljubljana 803.30 802.28 +0.13% +11.94% Zagreb 1875.64 1877.51 -0.10% -5.98% Belgrade 708.87 709.87 -0.14% -1.18% Sofia 694.74 691.48 +0.47% +18.47% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.073 0 +068bps +0bps 5-year -0.018 0.06 +036bps +6bps 10-year 0.896 0 +065bps +0bps Poland 2-year 1.902 -0.016 +251bps -1bps 5-year 2.588 0 +297bps +0bps 10-year 3.19 -0.004 +294bps +0bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.33 0.39 0.46 0 Hungary 0.19 0.22 0.225 0.15 Poland 1.75 1.765 1.797 1.73 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices (Reporting by Luiza Ilie and Bartosz Chmielewski; Writing by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Andrew Heavens)