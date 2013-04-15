Eastman Kodak to sell document imaging business assets

BRIEF-Washington Federal to buy Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 mln in stock
* Washington Federal, Inc. to acquire Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 million in stock
April 15 Bankrupt photography pioneer Eastman Kodak Co said it has agreed to sell some of its document imaging business' assets for $210 million in cash under a stalking horse bid by Brother Industries Ltd.
Brother Industries will also be assuming liability for deferred service revenue from its document imaging business, totaling about $67 million as of Dec 31, 2012.
"Stalking horse bids" set baseline offers for assets and are subject to auctions. Kodak will seek U.S. Bankruptcy Court approval for the deal at a hearing scheduled in late April.
The U.S. company said it is continuing the sale process for its personalized imaging business as it remains on track to emerge from bankruptcy in the middle of this year. It needs to raise at least $600 million from the sale of its noncommercial imaging assets, according to its amended financing agreement.
MELBOURNE, April 12 London copper eased on Wednesday amid heightening geopolitical tensions with North Korea, but held above two-week lows hit in the previous session on a healthy demand outlook. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper traded down 0.1 percent at $5,763 a tonne by 0200 GMT, after ending a tad firmer on Tuesday having previously slumped to $5,710 a tonne during the session, a two-week low. * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange c
BEIJING, April 12 China's producer price inflation cooled for the first time in seven months in March as iron ore and coal prices tumbled, pressured by fears that Chinese steel production is outweighing demand and threatening a glut of the metal later this year.