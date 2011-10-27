UPDATE 1-Eastman Chemical 3rd-qtr net drops on charges

* Q3 net EPS $1.16, $1.19 excluding restructuring charges
* Revenue rose 20 percent to $1.81 billion
Oct 27 Eastman Chemical Co (EMN.N) on Thursday
reported slightly lower third-quarter net income as
restructuring charges and costs for the outage of an olefin
cracking unit offset a 20 percent rise in sales.
Third-quarter net income was $165 million, or $1.16 per
share, compared with $170 million, or $1.16 per share, in the
year-ago period.
Excluding restructuring charges, the company earned $1.19
per share, topping analysts' average estimate of $1.11,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue at the Tennessee-based company rose 20 percent to
$1.81 billion due to higher selling prices. Analysts had
expected $1.74 billion.
Eastman Chemical makes plastics for beverage containers,
chemicals for liquid crystal display TVs and fibers for
cigarette filters.
(Reporting by Nichola Groom in Los Angeles and Ernest
Scheyder in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)