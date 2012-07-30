CORRECTED-Eastman Chemical quarterly profit slips 19 percent

BRIEF-PNM Resources sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects with full company's quarterly results, not just Solutia's)
July 30 Eastman Chemical Co posted a 19 percent drop i n quarterly profit on Monday as demand slipped for specialty plastics and the company spent heavily to integrate rival Solutia.
For the second quarter, the company posted net income of $ 1 79 million, or $1.26 per share, compared with $ 2 20 million, or $1.51 per share, in the year-ago quarter.
Revenue fell 1.7 percent to $1.85 billion.
Earlier this month, Eastman completed its $3.4 billion buyout of specialty chemicals maker Solutia Inc.
Eastman's stock has jumped 31 percent so far this year, closing Monday at $51 per share. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Gary Hill)
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017