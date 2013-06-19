Kodak prepares $406 mln offering as it eyes bankruptcy exit

June 18 Eastman Kodak Co on Tuesday
said it will seek court approval for a $406 million rights
offering that could give creditors a big equity stake in the
company after it emerges from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
Kodak said creditors agreed to backstop an offering that
would let the Rochester, New York-based company issue 34 million
common shares at $11.94 each, equal to about 85 percent of the
equity of a reorganized company.
"This agreement, which serves as a critical component of the
capital structure for the emerging Kodak, positions us to
comprehensively settle our obligations with our various key
creditor constituencies," Kodak Chief Executive Antonio Perez
said in a statement.
Kodak has said it hopes to emerge from Chapter 11 in the
third quarter of this year.
It said proceeds from the rights offering would go to repay
various creditors, including more junior second-lien creditors
who would no longer receive equity in the reorganized company.
Kodak said its official committee of unsecured creditors has
advised that it supports the backstop and rights offering.
Creditors proposing the backstop are GSO Capital Partners,
BlueMountain Capital, George Karfunkel, United Equities Group
and Contrarian Capital, Kodak said.
Kodak sought protection from creditors in January 2012 amid
high pension costs, and after falling many years behind rivals
in embracing digital technology in its photography business.
The company has since sold a variety of assets and plans to
emerge from Chapter 11 as a commercial imaging business.
The case is In re: Eastman Kodak Co, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 12-10202.