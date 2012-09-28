Kodak to seek more time for filing reorg plan

Sept 28 Eastman Kodak Co said it will submit a motion to a bankruptcy court on Friday to extend its right to file a reorganization plan until Feb 28, 2013, and expects to cut 200 more jobs.

The company said earlier this month it would cut 1,000 jobs by the end of this year.

Kodak, which invented the digital camera but had trouble adjusting to the digital age, has already cut 2,700 jobs this year as it looks to emerge successfully from bankruptcy in 2013.