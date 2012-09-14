版本:
BRIEF-Eastman Kodak adjourns hearing on patent sale indefinitely, explores alternatives

Sept 14 Eastman Kodak Co : * Says adjourns hearing on sale of patents until further notice -- court filing * Kodak says exploring "other alternatives" for digital imaging patent assets

and other intellectual property, and "may not reach acceptable terms" via

auction process * Kodak says if unable to sell patents via auction, may create new licensing

company to help repay creditors

