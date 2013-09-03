Kodak emerges from bankruptcy with focus on commercial printing

| Sept 3
Sept 3 Eastman Kodak Co, the
photography pioneer which invented the digital camera, emerged
from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Tuesday, with plans to
continue as a smaller digital imaging company.
The new Kodak will focus on commercial products such as
high-speed digital printing technology and printing on flexible
packaging for consumer goods.
"You can't imagine how much I have been waiting for this
moment ... This is a totally new company," Chief Executive
Antonio Perez told reporters.
Kodak, founded in 1880 by George Eastman, was for years
synonymous with household cameras and family snapshots. It filed
a $6.75 billion bankruptcy in January 2012, weighed down by high
pension costs and a years-long delay in embracing digital camera
technology.
The new company expects to have $2.5 billion in revenue this
year, Perez said.
Kodak once employed more than 60,000 people and was one of
the largest employers in Rochester, New York, where it is based.
Perez told reporters his most difficult task at the helm of the
bankrupt company was dealing with hefty pension costs.
"I would not recommend anyone to file for Chapter 11, but if
you have to deal with legacy costs, in my opinion, that's the
only way you can do it," Perez said.
The company in April resolved a crucial dispute with its
British pension fund, which dropped a $2.8 billion claim against
Kodak. The fund also bought the company's personalized imaging
and document imaging businesses, to be named Kodak Alaris, for
$650 million.
The company said it has repaid its debtor-in-possession
lenders and will receive about $406 million in new financing.
Perez, in charge since 2005, had been trying to steer the
company towards consumer and commercial printers but was unable
to stem the cash drain. The company has not posted an annual
profit since 2007.
Chief executives are commonly ousted through the bankruptcy
process, but Perez remains top boss at Kodak, a result he
attributed to his ability to do "what I needed to do" during the
restructuring.
"When I came here, the previous board ... gave me three
tasks - restructure the film business, create a completely new
company that would have a future, and ... eliminate or settle
the very large legacy costs that we had from the old company,"
Perez said.
Kodak had hoped to fetch more than $2 billion through its
bankruptcy process for about 1,100 patents related to digital
imaging, but drew only $525 million for the portfolio, which
experts said was a crucial reason it had to sell core businesses
and reinvent itself.
"We're not the largest competitor in the market, but we're
offering the biggest differentiation in the market," Perez said.