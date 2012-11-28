UPDATE 1-Eastman Kodak accepts $830 mln financing offer

New Zealand's Spark partners with Netflix
WELLINGTON, Feb 27 New Zealand telecommunications company Spark said on Monday it was partnering with U.S. video streaming giant Netflix in an arrangement that was the first of its kind.
NEW YORK, Nov 28 Eastman Kodak Co has accepted an $830 million financing offer from a group of bondholders as it aims to emerge from bankruptcy in the first half of 2013, the company announced on Wednesday.
The loan offer would replace a financing package worth $793 million announced earlier this month and put forth by Centerbridge Partners, GSO Capital Partners, UBS and JPMorgan Chase & Co. The new loan would allow a broader set of bondholders to participate, but could include the previous lenders.
The financing is contingent on Kodak's ability to successfully sell its digital imaging patents for at least $500 million.
The new package is subject to approval from Judge Allan Gropper in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan. No hearing date has been set.
"The improved financing commitment provides a longer maturity, lower fees and pricing, and greater liquidity than our previously announced commitment," Chief Executive Officer Antonio Perez said in a statement. "This is a vote of confidence in the future of our company."
Kodak filed for bankruptcy in January, hoping that the sale of its patents would enable a quick emergence, but bids have come in lower than anticipated.
The sale of its patents and all or part of its document imaging and personalized imaging services likely means that a restructured Kodak would largely focus on commercial imaging, rather than the consumer business.
* Partnership gives Spark broadband customers a subscription to Netflix's standard plan for one year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BARCELONA, Spain, Feb 26 Samsung Electronics said on Sunday it would launch its next key device in the aftermath of a burning-battery scandal, the Galaxy S8, on March 29.