UPDATE 3-Kodak adopts plan to protect tax benefits

By Liana B. Baker
NEW YORK, Aug 1 Eastman Kodak EK.N adopted a
poison pill on Monday to reduce a tax hit it would take from a
sale of its valuable intellectual property portfolio that it
has been shopping around in recent weeks.
A poison pill, or shareholder rights plan, is also used to
protect the company from an unwanted takeover. Under the poison
pill, if any person or group tried to acquire 4.9 percent or
more of Kodak's outstanding shares, Kodak could issue more
shares to dilute its ownership.
The American icon, which coined the once-ubiquitous "it's a
Kodak moment" catchphrase, has labored for years to convince
Wall Street it can turn a profit as it shifts toward digital
technology and away from its ailing film business.
Many investors now see Kodak's value in its lucrative
portfolio of intellectual property.
Kodak stock, which hovered in the $90 range in 1997,
currently trades at about $2.42, a 40 percent drop over the
past 12 months.
Kodak shares were down 0.8 percent at $2.38 on Monday,
after rising as much as 3.8 percent earlier in the session.
A poison pill also discourages unwanted takeover activity.
The company said its tax assets were valued at about $2.9
billion as of Dec. 31, 2010. Kodak's ability to pay lower taxes
would be "substantially limited if there were an ownership
change," Kodak said in a statement.
An ownership change would occur if a Kodak shareholder who
owns 5 percent of shares collectively increased ownership in
Kodak by more than 50 percentage points over a three-year
period.
The announcement comes about two weeks after Kodak said it
was shopping around its patents for digital imaging, which
represents about 10 percent of its U.S. patent portfolio.
Analysts have estimated the entire value of its portfolio at $2
billion.[ID:nN1E76J08T]
A Kodak spokesman on Monday said the company has not made
any progress with a patent sale yet.
"As for the patents, we are early on in the process and
there is nothing new to report at this time. When there is
something to report we will update the market accordingly,"
Kodak spokesman Gerard Meuchner said.
Any money Kodak makes from the sale of its patents could be
taxed if Kodak did not preserve its net operating loss through
this plan, said Rafferty Capital analyst Mark Kaufman.
"There's a big tax burden on the sale of these patents. One
of the values of Kodak is that you can sell these assets and
not have to pay taxes on gains," Kaufman said.
Kaufman added that the plan could be used as a poison pill
against a hostile takeover or a party taking a large stake in
the company becoming an activist investor. An ownership change
would limit Kodak's ability to be taxed less.
"What this does is deter activist shareholders from gaining
a large stake in the company and it discourages a potential
hostile takeover," Kaufman said.
Meuchner, the Kodak spokesman, told Reuters that "we are
not aware of any interest to acquire the company at this
time."
Private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts has a $400
million investment in the company as well as two seats on
Kodak's board.
Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is acting as Kodak's legal
counsel while Lazard Ltd (LAZ.N), its adviser on its patent
sale, will be its financial adviser, Kodak said.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker, editing by Dave Zimmerman)