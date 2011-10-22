UPDATE 1-Eastman Kodak seeking rescue financing -- reports

* Kodak said to be seeking rescue financing
* Kodak said to hire consulting firm
* Bondholders said to hire law firm
(Adds Wall Street Journal report)
Oct 21 Eastman Kodak Co EK.N held meetings
with hedge funds to negotiate up to $900 million in rescue
financing this week, news service Debtwire reported on Friday.
Kodak shares rose more than 6 percent to close at $1.32 on
the New York Stock Exchange.
The Debtwire report cited sources saying Kodak met with
firms, including Cerberus Capital Management and Silverpoint.
The talks are intended to give Kodak a four or six-month
"bridge period to facilitate the sale of its digital imaging
portfolio," the article said.
A group of Kodak bondholders have hired the law firm Akin
Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, the Wall Street Journal reported on
Friday, citing unnamed sources.
Debtwire also said bondholders, including Avenue Capital,
Solus Alternative Asset Management, DE Shaw and P. Schoenfeld
Asset Management were fielding legal pitches from law firms on
Friday.
The company also hired FTI Consulting Global, the Journal
said. FTI has experience in restructuring matters.
Kodak, once synonymous with photography, has been exploring
a sale of its digital imaging patents, worth an estimated $2
billion, and hired investment bank Lazard in July to explore
its options.
Speculation Kodak was on the verge of filing for bankruptcy
flared at the end of September after reports the company hired
law firm and restructuring specialist Jones Day. Kodak has
denied it is filing for bankruptcy.
"We don't comment on rumors," Kodak spokesman Chris Veronda
said on Friday. "In general, we're committed to optimizing our
cash generation and we are always assessing the financing
strategies available to us."
The company sued a major supplier, Collins Ink Corp,
earlier this week, the Journal said, after Collins terminated
an agreement to provide Kodak with ink for commercial
printers.
The Journal quoted a Collins executive saying Kodak owed
his company $2 million. In its lawsuit, Kodak maintained it was
up-to-date on its bills, according to the Journal.
The company borrowed $160 million against its credit line
in Sept.. On June 30, the company had $957 million in cash and
it will report its third-quarter results on Nov. 3rd.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker, Carlyn Kolker and Andre
Grenon)