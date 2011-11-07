UPDATE 1-Kodak sells image sensor business to Platinum Equity

NEW YORK Nov 7 Eastman Kodak EK.N is selling its Image Sensor Solutions business to private equity firm Platinum Equity for an undisclosed amount, the company said on Monday.

The deal comes a week after the struggling photography company said it was exploring raising $500 in additional financing.

The company said in a statement it is selling a 263,000 square foot facility in Rochester, New York that houses this division's manufacturing and research facilities as part of the deal.

Kodak's image sensor business had industrial, medical, photography and security applications, according to the unit's website. Kodak developed the first prototype of the digital camera as well as the sensor used in the Space Shuttle program, it said.

The company could not immediately be reached for comment.

Kodak shares rose 3 cents or 2.6 percent to close at $1.19 on the New York Stock Exchange.

