Shareholder urges Kodak to remove poison pill

By Liana B. Baker

NEW YORK, Nov 15 An Eastman Kodak EK.N investor asked the company on Tuesday to get rid of its poison pill, saying the iconic photography company's move was aimed more at preventing a takeover than protecting its tax assets.

Kodak adopted the shareholder rights plan in August to keep any one investor from acquiring a stake of more than 4.9 percent.

The company said at the time the move was intended to reduce a tax hit it would take from a sale of its valuable intellectual property portfolio that it is trying to sell.

Gregg Abella, co-principal of Investment Partners Asset Management, said his firm believed the true purpose of adopting the poison pill was to prevent unsolicited acquisition offers and insulate management and the board from being accountable to shareholders.

"The poison pill should be removed immediately so that the market can determine the value of the company as an independent entity or as a potential acquisition target," Abella said in a statement.

Abella also asked for a shareholder vote on the poison pill at the company's next annual meeting in the spring.

A Kodak spokesman was not immediately available to comment.

New Jersey-based Investment Partners owns 215,113 Kodak shares and $1.1 million of convertible bonds.

The proposal comes after a group of Eastman Kodak debt investors seeking to influence how the company handles a restructuring hired the Blackstone Group (BX.N) as a financial adviser. [ID:nN1E7AD1NP]

Kodak shares rose 1 cent or 0.9 percent to $1.09 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Kodak shares have fallen roughly 80 percent this year. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker; editing by Gunna Dickson)