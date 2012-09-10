版本:
Eastman Kodak to cut 1,000 more jobs

Sept 10 Bankrupt Eastman Kodak Company said it will cut an additional 1,000 jobs by the end of 2012, and is looking at further cuts.

The company said it expects to save about $330 million from the new job cuts.

The company said it has already reduced its workforce by about 2,700 employees worldwide since the beginning of 2012.

Kodak went bankrupt in January, unable to adapt to the shift to digital imaging.

