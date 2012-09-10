Eastman Kodak to cut 1,000 more jobs

BRIEF-New Klondike's Michael Coulter, Seymour Sears and George Supol have resigned as directors of company
* New Klondike Exploration Ltd - Michael Coulter, Seymour Sears and George Supol have resigned as directors of company
Sept 10 Bankrupt Eastman Kodak Company said it will cut an additional 1,000 jobs by the end of 2012, and is looking at further cuts.
The company said it expects to save about $330 million from the new job cuts.
The company said it has already reduced its workforce by about 2,700 employees worldwide since the beginning of 2012.
Kodak went bankrupt in January, unable to adapt to the shift to digital imaging.
* New Klondike Exploration Ltd - Michael Coulter, Seymour Sears and George Supol have resigned as directors of company
* Enpro industries reports results for the fourth quarter of 2016
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S