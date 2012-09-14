Kodak may abandon patent auction, explores options

Taiwan sits out forex intervention to duck Trump blast
* Trump rhetoric deters cenbank from forex intervention -source
Sept 14 Eastman Kodak Co said on Friday it may abandon efforts to sell a portfolio of digital imaging patents at auction, and has delayed indefinitely a court hearing to approve such a sale.
In a filing with the U.S. bankruptcy court in Manhattan, Kodak said if it were unable to reach acceptable sale terms, it could create a licensing company for the patents as a means to help repay creditors in its Chapter 11 case.
* Trump rhetoric deters cenbank from forex intervention -source
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 1 Rio's premier Portela samba school was crowned champion samba school on Wednesday, winning its first Carnival parade in 33 years with a spectacular performance that highlighted the environmental importance of rivers.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03022017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu to launch freight sector initiatives via video conference in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Chief Economic Adviser Arvind