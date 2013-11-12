Eastman Kodak posts adjusted loss after bankruptcy exit

Nov 12 Eastman Kodak Co, the once
mighty photography pioneer that emerged from bankruptcy
protection in September, reported a quarterly loss of $155
million after stripping off reorganization items and
discontinued operations.
Kodak said it adopted fresh-start accounting and provided
separate figures for the month, which was a loss of $18 million.
The company, which invented the digital camera, reported
revenue of $563 million and a profit of $1.99 billion for the
third quarter.
Kodak said it had $839 million in cash and debt of $679
million as of Sept. 30.
The company is focusing on commercial products such as
high-speed digital printing technology and printing on flexible
packaging for consumer goods.