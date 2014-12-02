Greece, Cyprus and Israel to explain Med pipeline vision to EU

NICOSIA Dec 2 Energy ministers of Greece,
Cyprus and Israel will hold talks with the EU next week to try
to advance a plan for a pipeline linking newly-discovered gas
riches in the eastern Mediterranean to Europe, Cyprus's energy
minister said on Tuesday.
Energy Minister Yiorgos Lakkotrypis told Reuters the three
countries would put their case forward for a technical and
feasibility study on building a pipeline through the
Mediterranean westwards to Europe, tapping hydrocarbons
discovered in the Levantine Basin.
They had asked for a meeting with Maros Sevcovic, the
European Commissioner for energy union, Lakkotrypis said.
"The three ministers (of Greece, Israel and Cyprus) have
co-signed a letter and asked for a meeting on Dec. 8, on the
sidelines of the (energy) Council happening on the 9th,"
Lakkotrypis told Reuters.
Greece's Energy Minister Yannis Maniatis also said there
would be announcements next week in Brussels.
"The project is absolutely feasible and viable," Maniatis
said in a speech in Athens.
An EU official confirmed a meeting had been requested.
The EU has drawn up a list of priority projects considered
to play a role in completing the EU energy union and they
include infrastructure to ship eastern Mediterranean gas.
Israel has discovered huge offshore deposits of natural gas,
while Cyprus, which lies to its west, has also reported one
discovery. U.S. Noble Energy has a concession over one
Cypriot offshore field as well as discoveries in Israel, and
Italy's ENI now drilling in another area for gas.
Last week, Cyprus and Egypt discussed Cypriot reserves,
including the possibility of piping them to Egypt.
This year's conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the transit
route for roughly half the energy Russia supplies to the EU, has
focused EU debate on energy security and diversifying supplies.
It has also driven Russia's quest for alternative shipment
routes and it had planned a giant pipeline named South Stream to
pump gas into southeastern Europe, bypassing Ukraine. The
Commission, however, said the pipeline did not meet EU
regulatory rules and on Monday, Russia announced it was
scrapping the plan.
