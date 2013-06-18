EasyJet to expand fleet with Airbus A320, A320neo aircraft

BRIEF-CBS Corp says CEO Leslie Moonves's 2016 total compensation $69.6 mln vs $56.8 mln in 2015 - SEC filing
* CBS Corp - CEO Leslie Moonves's 2016 total compensation $69.6 million versus $56.8 million in 2015 - SEC filing
LONDON, June 18 British budget airline EasyJet Plc said on Tuesday it would expand its fleet with more Airbus jets, with an order for 35 current generation A320 aircraft and 100 new generation A320neo.
The A320 aircraft would be delivered between 2015 and 2017 under an existing agreement, it said, and the next generation aircraft would be delivered between 2017 and 2022 under a new deal.
It said it had also agreed rights to buy up to a further 100 A320neo family aircraft.
Chief executive Carolyn McCall said both Airbus and Boeing competed hard for the easyJet business.
"Ultimately, Airbus offered us the best deal, and at a price with a greater discount to the list price than their landmark fleet purchase with easyJet in 2002," she said.
* CBS Corp - CEO Leslie Moonves's 2016 total compensation $69.6 million versus $56.8 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* SB Financial Group Inc files for stock shelf of up to $30 million – SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2ohB8aQ] Further company coverage:
* Files for public offering of 3,990,610 shares of co's common stock - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oNC9Z3) Further company coverage: