EasyJet's London Stansted traffic to double over 5 years

BRIEF-Scansource acquires Kingcom’S channel business to sell Verizon solutions
* Scansource acquires Kingcom’S channel business to sell Verizon solutions
June 13 Low-cost airline easyJet Plc and Manchester Airports Group (MAG) said Thursday they have reached a deal to more than double the carrier's traffic at London Stansted Airport during the next five years.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
EasyJet, Europe's second-largest budget carrier behind Ryanair, said the deal would raise its Stansted passenger count to 6 million per year from the current 2.8 million.
The agreement comes three months after MAG bought single-runway Stansted from Heathrow Airport Holdings for 1.5 billion pounds ($2.35 billion).
Stansted, 50 kilometres northeast of central London, is Britain's fourth-busiest airport, handling just under 18 million passengers last year.
* Scansource acquires Kingcom’S channel business to sell Verizon solutions
TORONTO, April 10 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as financial and gold mining shares lost ground, offsetting gains for the energy group as oil prices rose.
* Appointed Larry Simkins, president, chief executive officer and director of Washington companies