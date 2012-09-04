Easy Trade platform combines N.American agriculture with energy

NEW YORK, Sept 4 Progressive Fuels Limited's new
trading platform is the first to let players in energy and
agricultural markets in North America to incorporate mandated
growing renewable fuel use into their trading strategies, the
company said on Tuesday.
Called Easy Trade, the program supports real-time clearing
for trade in natural gas, crude oil, heating oil, RBOB, ethanol,
power and all grain markets.
"With North American government mandates, public support for
greater energy security and more environmentally conscious fuel
alternatives, the biofuel and grain markets will continue to
expand and trade more actively." said Curtis Chandler, president
of the company.
In 2012, government mandates call for 13.2 billion gallons
(50 billion liters) of conventional renewable fuels like
ethanol, up from 12.6 billion gallons in 2011, as required by
the U.S. EPA. Total conventional renewable fuel component for
2022 is mandated at 15 billion gallons.
The Easy Trade platform was developed in conjunction with a
wholly-owned subsidiary of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange
.