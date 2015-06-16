Eaton taps industrial head to replace longtime CEO Cutler

| June 16
June 16 Diversified manufacturer Eaton Corp
on Tuesday named the head of its industrial sector
businesses to replace longtime Chief Executive Officer Sandy
Cutler who is retiring.
The manufacturer of electrical and power products said Craig
Arnold, 55, will take on the transitional roles of president and
chief operating officer on Sept 1. He will take over as chairman
and CEO in June 2016. The departure of Cutler, who has been CEO
since August 2000, has been long-telegraphed as he approached
Eaton's mandatory retirement age of 65.
In an interview, Cutler said Eaton faces a much tougher
economic outlook compared to the first part of his tenure before
the 2008 financial crisis when companies were "propelled simply
by the very strong end-market growth."
"This significantly lower global growth means that you are
really dealing in a new reality in terms of how people have to
think about running enterprises," Cutler said, adding he thinks
the sluggish growth is likely to continue "for another couple of
years."
Arnold joined Eaton in 2000 from General Electric.
Since 2009, he has been vice chairman, president and chief
operating officer of the industrial sector.
In that role, the company's aerospace, hydraulics and
vehicle divisions - which amount to about 40 percent of Eaton's
revenue - reported through Arnold. He also was responsible for
the Asia Pacific and Latin America regions.
Arnold was one of three logical internal candidates, said
KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Jeffrey Hammond. While investors
may have been more familiar with Chief Financial Officer Rick
Fearon - who Eaton said will stay in his role and join the board
- Arnold "has been in a senior leadership role for quite some
time," Hammond said.
"I don't look at this as any kind of curve ball," Hammond
said.
With the CEO transition announced, Wall Street is eagerly
anticipating Eaton's plan for using its cash, which Cutler said
the company would reveal shortly after the company posts its
second-quarter results.
Eaton shares were down 0.8 percent at $70.33 in morning
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Andrew Hay)