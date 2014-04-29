Manufacturer Eaton posts Q1 profit ahead of street view

UPDATE 2-Amazon's arrival sounds wake-up bell for Australia's sleepy retailers
* Amazon says will open an online shopfront service in Australia
April 29 Eaton Corp, the diversified maker of electrical and hydraulic systems, posted a 16 percent rise in first-quarter net income on Tuesday, despite a negative impact from rough winter weather in North America.
The company backed its full-year profit forecast but projected second quarter earnings that appeared to be lower than Wall Street's estimate.
First-quarter net income rose to $439 million, or 92 cents per share, from $378 million, or 79 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding one-time items, earnings of $1.01 per share topped the average analyst estimate by a penny, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf, Editing by Franklin Paul)
* Amazon says will open an online shopfront service in Australia
HONG KONG, April 20 Asian stocks erased early losses and edged higher on Thursday as signs of resilience emerged in some markets, while steadying commodity prices - especially for oil - prompted some bargain hunting among investors.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04202017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Coal Minister Piyush Goyal to speak at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya at an event in New Delhi. 12:00 am: Housing & Urban Development Minister V