REFILE-Eaton Corp's quarterly profit rises 18 pct

(Corrects to remove extraneous word "cents" in paragraph 2)

Oct 29 Eaton Corp Plc, a maker of electrical and hydraulics systems, reported an 18 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales at its electrical products business.

The net profit attributable to shareholders rose to $602 million, or $1.26 per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $510 million, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 2 percent to $5.73 billion.

Sales at Eaton's electrical products business, which makes generators and energy management products, rose 3 percent to $1.9 billion. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
