UPDATE 3-Eaton profit beats on higher sales of electrical products

(New throughout, adds guidance, background and CEO comments
from interview)
By Lewis Krauskopf and Rohit T. K.
Oct 29 Eaton Corp Plc, a maker of
electrical and hydraulic systems, reported a
higher-than-expected third-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped
by increased sales of electrical products.
The company lowered its projected growth for its markets
this year, as weakness internationally counters stronger
performance in the United States.
"Global growth has been subpar, but it's been that way for a
couple years, so it really is the new reality," Eaton Chief
Executive Officer Alexander Cutler said in an interview. "The
U.S. has been getting marginally better year-to-year over the
last couple of years, and we think that's likely to continue
going to next year."
Eaton shares, which had been among the worst performers
among diverse U.S. industrial manufacturers this year, rose 1.9
percent to $66.03 in mid-day trading on the New York Stock
Exchange
"The stock has been under significant pressure since (the
second quarter), and investors should be largely encouraged with
this report," Sanford Bernstein analyst Steven Winoker said in a
research note.
Eaton's U.S. sales rose by about 7 percent for the quarter,
echoing strong performance by other diversified U.S.
manufacturers in their home country. Eaton derives about half of
its sales from the United States.
"We describe the world as being this 3 percent U.S. growth
and 1 percent outside of the U.S., and we think that's likely to
continue," Cutler said.
Eaton forecast that its markets would grow by 2 percent this
year, down from its prior estimate of 3 percent.
The company also said it expected market growth next year to
be similar to 2014, while its tax rate would rise to between 9
percent and 11 percent from 6 percent this year.
Winoker said the 2015 outlook was "largely as expected but
with a slightly more conservative tax rate."
Sales at Eaton's electrical products business, which makes
generators and power monitoring systems for homes, rose 3
percent to $1.88 billion in the third quarter.
The business accounts for nearly one-third of Eaton's total
revenue.
Sales at Eaton's vehicle business rose 5 percent to $1.01
billion.
In July, Eaton quelled speculation on Wall Street that it
would spin off its vehicle business, which makes superchargers
for cars and transmissions for trucks.
Net profit rose 18 percent to $602 million, or $1.26 per
share.
Excluding items, Eaton earned $1.29 per share, beating the
analysts' average estimate of $1.23, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 2 percent to $5.73 billion, below the consensus
estimate of $5.8 billion, hurt partly by a strengthening U.S.
dollar.
The company narrowed its full-year profit forecast to a
range of $4.55 to $4.65 per share from $4.50 to $4.70.
Analysts on average had expected full-year earnings of $4.54
per share.
(Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore and Lewis Krauskopf in
New York; Editing by Kirti Pandey, Simon Jennings, Lisa Von Ahn
and David Gregorio)