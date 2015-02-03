UPDATE 1-Eaton profit rises 21 pct on lower costs

(Adds details, background, share price)

Feb 3 Eaton Corp Plc, a maker of electrical and hydraulics systems, reported a 21 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower costs.

Selling and administrative costs fell 10 percent in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, while research and development expenses fell 7 percent.

Lower costs have held up Eaton's profitability in the past two quarters as sales were hit by weak demand in markets outside North America as well as a stronger dollar, which has risen about 19 percent since July against a basket of major currencies.

Eaton's 2015 organic revenue is expected to rise 3-4 percent in 2015, Chief Executive Alexander Cutler said in a statement on Tuesday. The dollar's strength, however, would reduce revenue by about 4 percent, he said.

Analysts on average were expecting net revenue to rise about 1.7 percent to $22.94 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Eaton's revenue inched up 0.7 percent to $5.57 billion in the fourth quarter. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange, revenue rose 5 percent, the strongest quarter in three years, the company said.

Net profit attributable to shareholders rose to $581 million, or $1.23 per share, from $479 million, or $1.00 per share, a year earlier.

Eaton's shares had fallen 8 percent to Monday's close of $64.40 in the past 52 weeks, compared with a 16 percent rise in the S&P 500 index.