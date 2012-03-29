Eaton gets $2 mln from U.S. for fuel cell work

March 29 Auto supplier Eaton Corp will
get a $2 million grant for work to reduce the costs of fuel
cell components, the U.S. Department of Energy said on Thursday.
The three-year project will seek to boost the performance of
fuel cells for vehicles and stationary devices while reducing
costs, the department said.
"Advancing hydrogen and fuel cell technology is an important
part of the Energy Department's efforts to support the
President's all-of-the-above energy strategy, helping to
diversify America's energy sector and reduce our dependence on
foreign oil," Energy Secretary Steven Chu said in a statement.
Eaton, which makes electrical control systems, auto and
truck components, is headquartered in Cleveland. The fuel cell
work will be done at its site in Southfield, Michigan in
suburban Detroit.
An Eaton spokesman said that work on the project will begin
in the second half of this year. No new jobs will be created
initially, he said.
Fuel cells convert a fuel, usually hydrogen or natural gas,
into electricity which can then used to power cars and trucks.
They are a minor player in the automotive industry's effort to
find alternatives to gasoline-fueled engines. However, some see
zero-emission fuel cells one day being a viable alternative if,
in part, costs decrease and efficiency and durability increase.
The DOE targets fuel cell durability of 5,000 hours, which
it says is equal to 150,000 miles of driving, and a cost of $30
per kilowatt hour, by 2017.