公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 11日 星期四

Eaton targets annual China revenue of $2 bln by 2015

SHANGHAI Aug 11 Diversified manufacturer Eaton Corp said on Thursday that it plans to double annual revenue in China to $2 billion by 2015, from $1 billion in 2010.

In July last year, Eaton formed a joint venture with Shanghai Aircraft Manufacturing Co, Ltd, a subsidiary of the state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, to develop airplane fuel and hydraulic systems.

(Reporting by Kazunori Takada)

