Eaton targets annual China revenue of $2 bln by 2015

BRIEF-RPX Corp appoints Martin Roberts as interm CEO
* Effective February 5, 2017, board appointed Martin E. Roberts as interim chief executive officer of company- SEC filing
SHANGHAI Aug 11 Diversified manufacturer Eaton Corp said on Thursday that it plans to double annual revenue in China to $2 billion by 2015, from $1 billion in 2010.
In July last year, Eaton formed a joint venture with Shanghai Aircraft Manufacturing Co, Ltd, a subsidiary of the state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, to develop airplane fuel and hydraulic systems.
(Reporting by Kazunori Takada)
* Energy Transfer Equity Lp files 32.2 million of common units offering offered by selling unitholders - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jT02MY) Further company coverage:
* S. Wil Vanloh reports 9.99 percent passive stake in Rice Energy Inc as of January 24, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jTJQGl) Further company coverage: