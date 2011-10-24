UPDATE 4-Eaton Corp profit up 36 pct, matches Street view

* Q3 adj EPS $1.08, in line with expectations

* Q3 sales rise 15 pct to $4.12 bln

* Sees 2011 EPS $3.95 to $4.05

* Shares up 3.3 pct (Adds CEO comments on economy, updates shares)

Oct 24 Diversified manufacturer Eaton Corp (ETN.N) posted a 36 percent rise in quarterly earnings, in line with Wall Street forecasts, despite a loss on commodity hedge contracts, and the company's shares rose over 3 percent.

The global industrial economy remains healthier than the consumer economy as spending on capital equipment bounces back from recession, said Eaton Chief Executive Sandy Cutler.

But businesses are unwilling to invest aggressively because political leaders are so far unable to agree on policies that would put large, developed economies on a sound financial footing, he said.

"We're just not sure how the budget negotiations in Washington and the fiscal debt discussions in Europe are going to conclude," Cutler said in an interview. "Every month we hope it will conclude, it goes out another month. These are difficult problems but they can be solved."

Eaton, which makes truck transmissions, hydraulics and electrical products, on Monday reported net profit rose 36 percent to $365 million, or $1.07 per share, from $268 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding an acquisitions-related charge, profit was $1.08 per share, in line with the average Wall Street estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Cleveland-based Eaton said it lost $11 million, or 6 cents per share, on commodity hedge contracts as metals prices slumped in late September, when copper, silver and lead abruptly dropped as much as 25 percent.

Quarterly sales rose 15 percent to $4.12 billion, below Wall Street forecasts for $4.18 billion. The biggest increase was in its truck business, where sales jumped by a third, helped by much stronger U.S. truck production.

"Double-digit growth in a very weak economic environment is a good number," said Catherine Avery, president and CEO of CAIM LLC, which holds Eaton shares. "The expectations for a lot of industrials have been very high. They're making the numbers, which to me is saying, things out there may not be so bad."

The 100-year-old Eaton said electrical markets in the Americas, and aerospace markets, were growing a little faster than it anticipated. But hydraulic and international electrical markets were experiencing slower growth than expected.

Eaton narrowed its forecast for 2011 operating earnings to a range of $3.95 to $4.05 a share; analysts' average estimate is $3.99. Previously, the company forecast $3.90 to $4.10, having increased its annual outlook three times this year.

Eaton shares, which opened lower amid disappointment over the sales miss, reversed direction and were up $1.40 at $43.65 in midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Maureen Bavdek, John Wallace and Tim Dobbyn)