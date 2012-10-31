UPDATE 2-Eaton misses estimates but expects better markets in 2013

* Third quarter operating profit $1.07/share, 2 cents below estimates

* CEO: Eaton hit by problems in the economy in August, September

By Nick Zieminski

NEW YORK, Oct 31 U.S. manufacturer Eaton Corp reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, as weaker results in units that supply auto, plane and truck industries offset strength in electrical businesses.

The maker of electrical and hydraulic systems said its markets should pick up in 2013. Its shares rose 4 percent to $46.96.

Chief Executive Sandy Cutler said on a conference call that "a deceleration or downshifting in the economy ... really started to hit us in August" and worsened "quite quickly in September."

A "fragile" U.S. recovery should gain momentum in the second half of 2013, Cutler said.

Eaton net earnings fell 5 percent to $345 million, or $1.02 per share, compared with $365 million, or $1.07 per share, a year ago.

Excluding acquisition charges, operating earnings of $1.07 were 2 cent below average analyst estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales fell 4 percent to $3.95 billion.

Profit was up in Eaton's U.S. and international electrical businesses, helped by construction activity, but fell in Eaton's aerospace, auto and truck segments and Eaton cut its forecast of truck production in North America.

Cleveland-based Eaton said Chinese and European economies were "subdued" and U.S. industrial markets slowed partly because of worries about the coming "fiscal cliff," when government spending cuts could tip the economy back into recession. Some customers are delaying purchases of hydraulics used in construction machinery, especially in the United States and China.

The company's $11.8 billion purchase of electrical products maker Cooper Industries is still awaiting European and Chinese regulatory approvals but is expected to close before the end of the year. Most of the combined company's sales will come from electrical markets, which Eaton said are holding up well during a period of otherwise soft demand.

Some Cooper results will be included in Eaton's fourth-quarter earnings and the deal will add to profits from 2014. Shareholders approved the deal last week. Ea t on did not make a fourth-quarter earnings forecast because of the acquisition.

Eaton's initial 2013 forecast calls for low- to mid-single digit growth in auto, truck and aerospace markets and 3 percent to 4 percent growth in its biggest segment, electrical Americas.