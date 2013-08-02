Eaton gives downbeat outlook as profit misses forecasts

Aug 2 Diversified manufacturer Eaton Corp on Friday reported a quarterly profit that missed Wall Street forecasts, and it cut the top end of its full-year earnings outlook, citing lower expected market growth.

Second-quarter net income rose to $494 million, or $1.04 per share, from $382 million, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier, when the company had far fewer shares outstanding.

Excluding items, earnings of $1.09 per share fell 2 cents below the analysts' average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.