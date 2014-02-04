Eaton sales up 28 pct on higher demand for electrical products

BRIEF-The First of Long Island Corporation reports Q1 earnings per share $0.38
* The First of Long Island Corporation announces 18.9pct increase in net income for the first quarter of 2017
Feb 4 Diversified manufacturer Eaton Corp's fourth-quarter revenue rose 28 percent, helped by higher demand for electrical products and systems.
Sales rose to $5.53 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $4.33 billion a year earlier.
The company, whose products range from truck transmissions to aircraft fuel systems, said net income rose to $479 million, or $1.00 per share, from $179 million, or 46 cents per share.
Eaton's year-earlier quarter included costs related to the acquisition of Cooper Industries.
Eaton reported operating earnings per share of $1.08.
Sales in its electrical products business jumped 57 percent to $1.8 billion.
* Kraft heinz co - oscar mayer hot dog now has no by-products, no added nitrates or nitrites and no artificial preservatives in their meat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lasse Petterson named Chief Executive Officer of Great Lakes