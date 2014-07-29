版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 29日 星期二 23:12 BJT

BRIEF-Eaton CEO comments on Q2 conference call

July 29 Eaton Corporation PLC : * CEO says not any compelling rationale for portfolio transformation * CEO says any spin-off would result in significant tax liability
