MOVES-Eaton Vance unit appoints David Miles as VP, UK Financial Institutions

April 20 U.S-based investment management firm
Eaton Vance Corp said its unit appointed David Miles as
vice president, business development director, UK Financial
Institutions.
Based in London, Miles will be responsible for leading sales
in the UK for Eaton Vance Management International (EVMI), and
report to Christopher Mason, vice president, director of
business development, Financial Institutions, Europe.
He joined Eaton Vance from asset manager Legal & General
Investment Management, where he was senior investment sales
manager, responsible for distribution to London institutions,
the firm said.
