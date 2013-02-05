版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 5日 星期二 19:49 BJT

Eaton Corp profit falls on weak demand, deal costs

Feb 5 U.S. manufacturer Eaton Corp said fourth-quarter net profit had fallen by about half, reflecting lower demand for its electrical and hydraulic systems used in cars, trucks and aircraft, as well as costs from its acquisition of Cooper Industries.

The company said on Tuesday that earnings came to $179 million, or 46 cents per share, down from $362 million, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐