Eaton Vance launches Australia fund targeting US loans

SYDNEY Oct 24 Asset manager Eaton Vance Corp on Monday launched an Australian fund that will invest in U.S leveraged loans and said it aims to raise $1 billion in the next two to three years, primarily from Australian pension funds.

The firm, which manages $178 billion globally said, said it would invest the funds raised in U.S senior secured floating-rate loans tied to the London Interbank Offered Rate.

Australian investors while transferring the returns into the local currency will get Australian short-term money rates and the spreads from the loans potentially earning close to double digit returns, Scott Page, the firm's director of bank loans said.

"In Australia, the short-term rates are at 4.5 percent, with a 5-6 percent spread over it, you are going to get returns approaching double digits," he told a briefing.

"In the current low-yield environment, floating-rate loans offer the potential for high income generation."

Boston-based Eaton Vance, which mainly manages investment funds and provides investment management services to high net-worth individuals and institutions, will target the $1.2 trillion Australian pension fund industry.

It has met with over 70 Australian funds and investment consultants and a number of them have conducted formal due diligence meetings, it said.

Australian pension funds invest largely in equities with fixed income making up only third of the total portfolio. But an ageing population and recent market uncertainty has accelerated a move towards fixed income assets. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)