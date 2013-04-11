CORRECTED-BRIEF-Eaton Vance reports consolidated assets under management of $255.1 bln on March 31

Uber's communication head Rachel Whetstone to depart
April 11 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday its head of communications, Rachel Whetstone, will leave the company.
(Corrects headline to say assets under management were $255.1 bln, not $255.1 mln)
April 11 April 11 Eaton Vance Corp : * Reports March 31, 2013 assets under management * Says reported consolidated assets under management of $255.1 billion on March
31, 2013 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
April 11 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday its head of communications, Rachel Whetstone, will leave the company.
MEXICO CITY, April 11 Members of Mexico's association of brokerages last week asked officials from the country's stock exchange to look into a recent surge in the stock price of banking and retail company Elektra, according to three members of the group.
MANILA, April 12 Whoever is picked as the next Philippine central bank governor, it will be President Rodrigo Duterte's second choice.