2013年 4月 11日

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Eaton Vance reports consolidated assets under management of $255.1 bln on March 31

(Corrects headline to say assets under management were $255.1 bln, not $255.1 mln)

April 11 April 11 Eaton Vance Corp : * Reports March 31, 2013 assets under management * Says reported consolidated assets under management of $255.1 billion on March

31, 2013 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
