UPDATE 1-Eaton Vance profit jumps as inflows soar

* 2nd-qtr adj profit $0.52/share, in line with est
* Net inflows $6.6 bln vs $600 mln a year earlier
* Assets under management of $260.3 bln on April 30
May 22 Asset manager Eaton Vance Corp
reported a 20 percent rise in second-quarter profit as investors
put more money into its floating-rate funds and a U.S. stock
market rally led to positive flows in equity funds.
Net inflows into the company's long-term funds and separate
accounts soared to $6.6 billion from $600 million a year
earlier.
Separate accounts include money managed outside of funds for
clients like institutions and high net-worth individuals.
Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $63.7
million, or 50 cents per share, from $52.9 million, or 44 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Boston-based Eaton Vance's earnings were 52
cents per share.
Revenue rose 9 percent to $331.7 million, while consolidated
assets under management rose to $260.3 billion on April 30.
Analysts on average had expected Eaton Vance to earn 52
cents per share on revenue of $336.6 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Customers put $280 million into Eaton Vance's equity funds,
compared with outflows of $463 million in the first quarter and
outflows of $2.6 billion last year.
Net flows into the floating-rate income funds jumped to
$4.94 billion from $211 million a year earlier.
Eaton Vance shares, which have risen about 40 percent so far
this year, were little changed at $43.99 in early trading on the
New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.