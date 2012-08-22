Eaton Vance 3rd-qtr profit falls on outflows

BRIEF-Prosper closes loan purchase agreement for up to $5 bln with consortium of investors
* Prosper Marketplace closes loan purchase agreement for up to $5 billion of loans with consortium of institutional investors
Aug 22 Asset manager Eaton Vance Corp posted a lower third-quarter profit as customers withdrew money from its funds.
For the third quarter, net income attributable to shareholders fell to $50.2 million, or 43 cents per share, from $68.1 million, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.
Eaton Vance reported $1.4 billion in net outflows from its long-term funds and separate accounts as global economic uncertainty drives investors to the sidelines.
The company reported $600 million in net inflows in the second quarter.
* Prosper Marketplace closes loan purchase agreement for up to $5 billion of loans with consortium of institutional investors
Feb 27 Uber Technologies Inc has asked a senior executive to leave the company for failing to disclose a sexual harassment allegation stemming from his tenure at Alphabet Inc's Google, an Uber spokeswoman said on Monday.
* Economy on fragile footing, Trump factor raises uncertainty (Adds analyst's quote, context on economy and BOJ policy)