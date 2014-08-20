REFILE-Eaton Vance quarterly profit triples on lower costs

(Corrects dateline)
Aug 20 Asset manager Eaton Vance Corp's
quarterly profit tripled, due to a big drop in the company's
non-operating expenses.
Net income attributable to the company's shareholders rose
to $77.9 million, or 63 cents per share, in the third quarter
ended July 31, from $23.2 million, or 18 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Total assets under management rose to $288.2 billion from
$268.8 billion at the end of July last year.
