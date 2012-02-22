US fund manager Eaton Vance gets Singapore licence

European shares drop on weaker updates, focus on Fed chair
LONDON, March 3 European shares dropped on Friday following disappointing company updates, with WPP falling after giving a cautious outlook and Berendsen plunging on its results.
SINGAPORE Feb 22 U.S. investment management firm Eaton Vance Corp said late on Tuesday it has received a capital markets licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore that will allow it to raise, service and manage assets in the Southeast Asian city-state.
Singapore is the main Asian centre for private banking and financial institutions there manage about $1.4 trillion in assets.
Eaton Vance said its Singapore office will serve as a springboard for its expansion in other Asian markets such as Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Indonesia.
* Big Lots announces 19% increase in quarterly dividend on common stock
LONDON, March 3 Taxi app Uber lost a court battle on Friday to stop plans for strict new rules on the need for its drivers and those of other private hire services to prove their reading and writing skills in English to operate in London.