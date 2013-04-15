Senior Goldman Sachs Middle East banker resigns - sources

BRIEF-Washington Federal to buy Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 mln in stock
* Washington Federal, Inc. to acquire Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 million in stock
DUBAI, April 15 Khaled Eldabag, a senior investment banker at Goldman Sachs Group Inc who handled some of the Wall Street firm's biggest clients in the Middle East, has resigned, two sources familiar with the matter said.
Eldabag, a Dubai-based managing director at Goldman whose clients included Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala, resigned last week, the sources said on Monday, speaking on condition of anonymity as the matter is not public.
The sources were not aware of Eldabag's plans but one said he would remain in the region. Goldman Sachs declined to comment.
Goldman topped the rankings for announced M&A transactions in the Middle East, with deals worth $5.9 billion in 2012, according to Reuters data.
Eldabag, who joined Goldman Sachs in 2007, advised on several high-profile deals, including the recent state-backed merger of property firms Aldar Properties and Sorouh Real Estate, the sources said.
Last year he also advised Mubadala on its $2 billion stake purchase in Brazil's EBX, an investment holding company controlled by billionaire Eike Batista.
Unlike some of its peers in the region which cut staff last year in response to a dearth of deals, Goldman has kept a steady headcount over the last few years.
But in recent months, the bank has lost some of its senior regional staff, including its Qatar Chief Executive Tamim al-Kawari, who joined local bank QInvest and Rayan Fayez, its investment banking head in Saudi Arabia, who joined J.P. Morgan Chase Inc last year.
M&A activity in the region is showing signs of revival after the global financial crisis hit investor sentiment.
* Washington Federal, Inc. to acquire Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 million in stock
MELBOURNE, April 12 London copper eased on Wednesday amid heightening geopolitical tensions with North Korea, but held above two-week lows hit in the previous session on a healthy demand outlook. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper traded down 0.1 percent at $5,763 a tonne by 0200 GMT, after ending a tad firmer on Tuesday having previously slumped to $5,710 a tonne during the session, a two-week low. * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange c
BEIJING, April 12 China's producer price inflation cooled for the first time in seven months in March as iron ore and coal prices tumbled, pressured by fears that Chinese steel production is outweighing demand and threatening a glut of the metal later this year.