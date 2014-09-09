Rakuten says to buy US rebate site operator Ebates for $1 bln

UPDATE 1-Canada miner Goldcorp earnings beat market as costs fall
April 26 Canadian gold miner Goldcorp Inc reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings on Wednesday as a $250 million-a-year cost-cutting plan started to take effect.
TOKYO, Sept 9 Japanese e-commerce firm Rakuten Inc said on Tuesday it would buy U.S. rebate site operator Ebates Inc for $1 billion in cash, the latest in a series of acquisitions to expand its business overseas.
Rakuten expects the transaction to close next month, the company said in a statement.
CEO Hiroshi Mikitani has led Rakuten on a buying spree to reduce the firm's reliance on the domestic market. High-profile acquisitions in recent years have included free messaging application Viber for $900 million and Canadian e-book reader Kobo for $315 million.
The latest acquisition was expected after Rakuten said on Saturday it was in talks with Ebates about a potential purchase and Japanese media said they were finalising a deal.
Separately, Rakuten said it filed a shelf registration to issue up to 100 billion yen ($940 million) in bonds, saying it would use the proceeds for operating cash, capital expenditures and others. (1 US dollar = 106.3600 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
* CEO Paul Rady's 2016 total compensation was $10.3 million versus $9.3 million in 2015 - sec filing
* Validus Holdings Ltd qtrly total revenues $635.9 million versus $651.1 million