UPDATE 1-eBay sued over will-not-recruit agreement with Intuit

By David Ingram
WASHINGTON Nov 16 The U.S. Justice Department
and the state of California sued online retailer eBay Inc
on Friday over what they called an illegal agreement
with Intuit Inc not to recruit Intuit's employees.
The agreement eliminated competition for workers, depriving
them of access to better job opportunities, the Justice
Department and California Attorney General Kamala Harris said in
simultaneous news releases.
Meg Whitman, then eBay's CEO, and Scott Cook, Intuit's
founder, were intimately involved in forming and enforcing the
agreement, federal officials said.
EBay said the government is wrong and that it will
vigorously defend itself.
"EBay's hiring practices conform to the standards that the
Department of Justice has approved in resolving cases against
other companies. The DOJ is taking an overly aggressive
interpretation in their enforcement of antitrust law in this
area," said eBay spokeswoman Lara Wyss.
Tax and financial software company Intuit, which faced
similar antitrust allegations in 2010 and settled, called the
new lawsuits a matter for eBay.
"We have already resolved any concerns that the DOJ had
about our recruiting practices and believe the matter for Intuit
is closed," said Intuit spokeswoman Diane Carlini.
The "handshake" agreement was in effect from 2006 until 2009
or later, federal officials said. During that time, eBay's
recruiting staff were instructed to throw away resumes that came
from Intuit employees, the officials said.
Federal antitrust enforcers have "consistently taken the
position that these kinds of agreements are per se unlawful
under the antitrust laws," said Joseph Wayland, acting head of
the U.S. Justice Department's antitrust division.
The lawsuits target eBay only because Intuit was already a
defendant in a wide-ranging 2010 lawsuit that federal officials
brought against six technology companies. Intuit signed a
settlement agreement with the government that federal officials
call sufficient to prevent similar conduct in the future.
The eBay case grew out of the same wide-ranging
investigation, officials said.
A proposed class action pending in federal court in
California also addresses anti-poaching agreements among the six
technology companies: Adobe Systems Inc, Apple Inc
, Google Inc, Intel Corp, Intuit and
Pixar.