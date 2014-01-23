版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 23日 星期四 08:20 BJT

BRIEF-Interview-eBay CEO says consulting with Goldman following Icahn proposal

Jan 22 * Interview-eBay Inc CEO says consulting with Goldman Sachs Group Inc

following carl icahn's proposal * Ebay CEO says paypal spin-off was the only proposal put forth by carl icahn * Ebay CEO says does not know of either of icahn's board nominees
