BRIEF-Interview-eBay CEO says consulting with Goldman following Icahn proposal

RPT-South Africa's Sibanye declares war on illegal gold miners
* Thousands of "zama zamas" mine gold illegally in South Africa
Jan 22 * Interview-eBay Inc CEO says consulting with Goldman Sachs Group Inc
following carl icahn's proposal * Ebay CEO says paypal spin-off was the only proposal put forth by carl icahn * Ebay CEO says does not know of either of icahn's board nominees
* Thousands of "zama zamas" mine gold illegally in South Africa
April 24 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Announces takeover offer for units it does not already own in Generation Healthcare REIT