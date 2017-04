Feb 27 eBay Inc : * Statement by Pierre Omidyar, eBay Inc chairman of the board * Inc's Pierre Omidyar says "after diligent consideration, we believe that PayPal and eBay are better together" * Inc's Pierre Omidyar says "Icahn's attacks are false and misleading" * Inc's Pierre Omidyar says "a new eBay shareholder, Carl Icahn, is making unsubstantiated claims about our company"