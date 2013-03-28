版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 29日 星期五 03:47 BJT

EBay targets Gross Merchandise Value of $110 billion in 2015

SAN FRANCISCO, March 28 EBay Inc is aiming for $110 billion of Gross Merchandise Value in 2015, up from $75 billion in 2012, Marketplaces chief Devin Wenig said at the company's annual investor day on Thursday.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐